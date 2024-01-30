NEET Super Speciality 2023 Special Round Counselling Schedule Out, Details Here

NEET SS 2023 Special Round Counselling: The option to lock choices will be available on Feb and 7.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the schedule for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2023 special round counselling. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website. The Special Round of counselling is set to commence on February 5.

The registration and fee payment period will be accessible from February 5 to February 6. From February 5 to February 7, students can fill out their college preferences, and the option to lock choices will be available on February 6 and February 7. The Medical Counselling Committee is set to release the results for the NEET SS 2023 special round on February 9, which can be checked on its official website. Students allocated seats in the NEET SS special round of counseling are required to report to their respective colleges between February 10 and February 15.

NEET SS 2023 Special Round Counselling: Following documents are necessary

NEET SS 2023 admit card

NEET SS 2023 Result

MBBS degree certificate

Date of Birth certificate or Class 10 pass certificate

MD/MS/DNB degree certificate in the relevant specialty

Certificate of permanent/provisional registration issued by the NMC/NBE/SMC

Government-issued ID proof such as Aadhaar card, driver's license, PAN card, or passport

NEET SS 2023 Special Round Counselling: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in

Locate the NEET SS tab and click on the link for new registration

Complete the application form with the required academic and personal details

Upload the necessary documents in the specified format

Submit the registration fee and security deposit

Click on the submit button to complete the process

Applicants seeking NEET SS 2023 counselling must pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 5,000. Moreover, they need to submit a refundable security deposit of Rs 2 lakh. The Medical Counselling Committee is managing the counselling process for admission to the 100 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) allocation of Super Specialty DM and MCh seats in state, central, and deemed universities.