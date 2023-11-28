NEET Super Specialty Counselling 2023 Round 2 Dates Revised, Details Here

NEET Super Specialty Counselling 2023: Interested candidates can complete the registration at mcc.nic.in.

The schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) counseling round 2 has been revised by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). According to the updated schedule, the registration process will commence on December 5, 2023. The deadline for submitting the registration form and making payment is December 10. The option-filling feature will be available between December 6 and 10. Interested candidates must complete the registration on the official MCC website mcc.nic.in.

The option-locking feature will be enabled starting December 10, 2023. Participants in the second round of counseling can use the link available on the official portal to choose their preferred course and college for allocation. During the counseling, seats will be allocated for Doctor of Medicine (MD)/Master of Surgery (MS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) programmes in various central, state, and deemed universities.

Simultaneously, the committee has extended the reporting deadline for the first round of NEET SS counseling 2023 until November 30. Previously, individuals assigned seats in the initial round were required to report to their designated institutes by November 24.

NEET SS, the national-level qualifying exam, is conducted for enrollment in various super specialty courses. Those who have completed their National Board Examination (NBE) and did not secure seats in the first round of counseling are eligible to apply.

To finalise the registration for NEET SS 2023 counseling, candidates are required to make a non-refundable online payment of Rs 5,000. Additionally, a security deposit of Rs 2,00,000 is needed. This deposit will be adjusted against the academic fees for individuals who secure a seat through the NEET SS 2023 counseling. If a candidate doesn't secure a seat or chooses to opt out of the counseling process after seat allotment, the amount will be refunded.

Documents necessary during the NEET SS 2023 counseling process include the NEET SS 2023 admit card, NEET SS 2023 result/scorecard, MBBS degree certificate, MD/MS/DNB degree certificate, permanent registration certificate for MBBS/MD/MS/DNB issued by NBE, Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of birth, and a valid photo ID proof (PAN card/Driving License, Voter ID, Passport/Aadhar Card).

Candidates are advised to regularly check the MCC official website for the most recent updates.



Check the revised schedule here.

