NEET SS 2025: Registration Begins For National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test For Super Specialty Courses

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for NEET SS 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty Courses (NEET-SS) can visit the official website of NBEMS. The online application forms for the exam are available on the official website of NBEMS from November 5, 2026. The deadline to fill the application form is November 25, 2025.

The exam is scheduled to be held on December 26-27, 2025 in a computer-based platform at various exam centers across the country.

As per the official notification, candidates can refer to the following for any query related to the application form/ refund of failed transactions/ payment gateway related issues etc. NBEMS Candidate Care Support at +91-7996165333 or write to NBEMS at its helpline portal accessible through applicant login.

Steps to register for NEET SS

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS.

Click on NEET SS 2025 exam

Click on application link.

Click on new registration.

Enter the details and fill the application form.

Upload the required documents.

Submit the application fee.

Save and click on submit.

NEET SS, or the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty, is a single, national-level entrance exam for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB super-specialty courses in India.