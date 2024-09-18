NEET SS 2025: NEET Superspecialty To Be Held In March Next Year, Check Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) – Superspecialty on March 29 and 30, 2025 at various examination centres across the country.

An official notification by the NBEMS reads, "Pursuant to the approval of Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), National Medical Commission, vide its letter dated 12.09.2024 and in compliance to the orders dated 14.08.2024 of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, the tentative schedule for conduct of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) – Superspecialty is being notified. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-SS 2024 on 29th and 30th March 2025 at various examination centres across the country."

NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.



The exam is held as a single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to Super Specialty courses for admission to all DM/MCh courses in the country including all private medical colleges/institutions/universities/deemed universities. Admissions are also based in all DM/MCh courses at Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions and all DrNB Super-specialty Courses (except direct six years DrNB Courses).

The official notification also highlights that students can refer to information bulletin of NEET-SS 2024 at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in for eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other details as and when notified.