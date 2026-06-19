NEET Re-Exam On June 21: Check Reporting Time, Entry Rules, Key Advisory And Helpline

NEET UG Re-Exam On June 21: NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination will be held on June 21 from 2 pm to 5:15pm for more than 22.79 lakh candidates across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Ahead of the examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a detailed advisory covering reporting time, entry rules, biometric verification, permitted items, and other important instructions. Candidates have been advised to reach their examination centres well in advance, carry the required documents and rely only on official communications to avoid any inconvenience on the day of the examination.

Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) who are eligible for compensatory time will be allowed to continue writing the examination until 6:20 pm.

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: What Happens If Biometric Verification Cannot Be Completed?

According to NTA's advisory, candidates whose biometric verification cannot be completed due to a technical malfunction of biometric devices, poor fingerprint quality, UIDAI connectivity issues or any physical inability will not be denied entry to the examination hall.

Such candidates will be required to sign a written undertaking, the format of which will be available at the examination centre with the Centre Superintendent or Observer. They will then be permitted to take the examination without disruption. Manual identity verification will be carried out using valid identification documents.

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: What Facilities Will Be Available At Examination Centres?

In view of the large number of candidates and prevailing summer conditions, NTA has ensured the following arrangements at every examination centre:

Reliable power back-up, including generators, at all centres

Adequate electricity, lighting and fans to ensure candidate comfort during the afternoon shift

Wall clocks provided in examination rooms to help candidates keep track of time

Drinking water, sanitation and on-site medical support

Candidates may carry a transparent water bottle

Additional biometric machines and trained personnel deployed to expedite verification

Diabetic candidates permitted to carry sugar tablets and fruits (banana, apple, orange) along with a transparent water bottle, in line with NTA guidelines

Travel and weather advisories issued in advance, urging candidates to plan their travel early and verify centre addresses from their admit cards

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: What Are The Reporting Time And Entry Rules?

Candidates must report to their examination centres between 11 am and 1:30 pm.

Entry gates will close sharply at 1:30 pm, and no candidate will be allowed entry thereafter under any circumstances.

To facilitate timely entry:

Candidates wearing customary or religious attire, as well as those opting for full-sleeved clothing or woollens, are advised to report early to allow sufficient time for frisking

Candidates should verify the exact address of their examination centre from the admit card, as map applications may show incorrect locations for some centres

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card, one original valid photo identity proof and two passport-size photographs for affixing to the attendance sheet

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: What Has NTA Advised Candidates Appearing For The Re-Exam?

Candidates appearing for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination have been advised to:

Reach the examination centre well before the reporting window, taking traffic and weather conditions into account

Strictly follow the dress code and permissible items advisory available on the official website

Carry only permitted items, as mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, calculators, wallets, jewellery, metallic accessories and food packets are not allowed inside the examination hall

Rely only on official communications and updates

Avoid falling prey to rumours or fraudulent claims regarding question paper leaks and immediately report suspicious messages or channels to NTA or cyber-crime authorities

Trust their preparation and remain calm during the examination process

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: How Can Candidates Contact NTA For Assistance?

Candidates may contact NTA for any clarification between 10 am and 5:15 pm through:

Helpline: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700

Email: neetug2026@nta.ac.in

Website: neet.nta.nic.in

Report concerns: innovateindia.mygov.in/neet-ug-2026

For concerns related to mental well-being, NTA has shared official helplines, including Tele-MANAS (14416), the 24x7 national mental health helpline.