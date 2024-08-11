NEET PG 2024: Normalisation Process Explained

NEET PG Exam 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released a notice detailing the normalisation process for the NEET PG Exam 2024. The examination was conducted today for over 2 lakh students.

"The process adopted is currently used by AIIMS-New Delhi for its various examinations conducted in more than one shift, including but not limited to the INI-CET, for preparing results for NEET-PG 2024," the official notice stated.

The NBEMS referenced an AIIMS Delhi notice dated January 20, 2023, which stated that the "Percentile score is the Normalized Score for the examination."

Percentile Score:

According to the AIIMS Delhi notice, the percentile score represents the percentage of candidates who have scored at or below a particular score in that examination.

The top scorer (the highest score) in each shift or group will be assigned a Percentile Score of 100, the highest possible. Scores between the highest and lowest are then converted into corresponding percentiles.

Furthermore, percentile scores will be calculated to seven decimal places to minimise clustering and reduce the number of tied scores, as mentioned in the notice.

The notice also explained that under this scoring method, the highest score in each paper, regardless of the raw score or percentage achieved, will be given a 100 Percentile, indicating that all other candidates scored equal to or lower than this top scorer for that shift.

Conversely, the lowest score will be assigned a percentile based on the total number of candidates who took the exam.

This notice from the NBEMS was released a day after the Supreme Court rejected a petition to delay the NEET PG 2024. The petitioners had raised concerns about travel arrangements to allocated seats and requested the disclosure of the normalization formula for the four sets of question papers to prevent any potential arbitrariness.

The Supreme Court ruled that it could not delay the exam and jeopardize the careers of over 200,000 candidates, emphasizing that the interests of a few petitioners could not outweigh the broader concerns of the majority of students and their families.