NEET PG Counselling Schedule Released, Registrations To Begin Soon

The registrations for the NEET PG Counselling will begin on September 20 and conclude on September 26.

Read Time: 2 mins
NEET PG Counselling Schedule Released, Registrations To Begin Soon
Registrations for stray vacay round will be done between November 28 and December 2.
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is soon expected to announce the schedule for counselling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. Candidates who have qualified the postgraduate medical entrance exam will be able to check the  schedule on the official website of the MCC.

As per FAIMA, the registrations for the NEET PG Counselling will begin on September 20 and conclude on September 26. The payment window for registrations of the counselling process will close at 3 pm. The choice filling window will be available from September 23 till 26 and choice locking will begin from 4 pm of September 26 till 11:55 pm of the same day. Processing of seat allotment will be held between September 27 to 29. The result of first seat allotment list will release on September 30. Candidates selected on  the basis of first list will be required to report between October 1 and 8.

The reports further mention that the registrations for round 2 will begin on October 14 and conclude on October 21. The result for second round of the counselling process will be released on October 24. Selected candidates will be required to report to the designated spot between October 25 and November 2.

The registrations for Round 3 will be conducted from November 7 and 12 and the result will be released on November 16. 

Registrations for the stray vacay round will be done between November 28 and December 2 and the results will be declared on December 5.

The medical body will soon upload the counselling schedule at the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling Schedule, POSTGRADUATE MEDICAL ENTRANCE EXAM, NEET PG Counselling 2024
Other Verticals
NEET PG Counselling Schedule Released, Registrations To Begin Soon
