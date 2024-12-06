NEET PG 2025 Tentative Exam Date Out, Check Details

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is likely to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) on June 15, 2025. The deadline to complete the mandatory MBBS internship is scheduled for July 31, 2025. The tentative dates for the conduct of the postgraduate medical entrance exam and internship were announced by the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) of the National Medical Commission in a letter to the Deans and Principals of medical institutions.

There is, however, no official notification by NMC or NBEMS about the same. As per a report, NMC Secretary Professor B Srinivas has noted that the final dates will be shared on the official website of NMC and on X.

The National Board of Medical Sciences (NBEMS) recently released the academic calendar for the upcoming exams in 2025. However, the calendar did not have any information regarding the NEET PG or NEET UG exam.

The NEET PG or the postgraduate medical entrance exam is a single window entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma and Post MBBS DNB courses, direct 6 Year DrNB Courses & NBEMS Diploma courses.

NTA is also soon expected to release the date for the undergraduate medical entrance test NEET UG for the 2025 academic year. The exam is conducted for medical aspirants willing to take admission in MBBS and BDS courses.

Here is the complete schedule of the NBEMS exams: