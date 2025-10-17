NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Process Started, Apply Here

MCC NEET PG Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the NEET PG 2025 Counselling registration. Students can login and register for round 1 on the official website of the committee- mcc.nic.in. The information bulletin published on the website includes details of this year's NEET PG counselling. To register for the counselling process, candidates need to click on the "New Registration 2025", under the "Candidate Activity" board and enter their NEET PG roll number, password and type of counselling.

Allotment Process

The information bulletin is published on the committee's website and outlines details concerning registration, fee payment, choice filling, locking, and other relevant information. The counselling process includes four rounds, one of which is a stray vacancy round, to assign seats to candidates.

Typically, the registration period for Round 1 of the NEET PG seat allotment takes over a month, while the registration for later rounds is limited to seven days. Following the completion of registration and payment of fees, candidates must select up to three preferred institutions. Once they have filled in their choices, candidates need to lock them within a one-day timeframe.

After the choices are locked, it generally takes the committee about two days to publish the seat allotment results on its website. Candidates who are content with their assigned seat must report to the designated college with the necessary documents for admission. The college subsequently sends the list of candidates who have joined to the committee, and classes commence shortly after that.

Important Points

Candidates who have received a seat in round one (1) may express their desire to upgrade to round two only after personally reporting to the college or institute.

If a registered candidate does not receive a seat in round one (1), they can directly participate in round two without needing to register again.

Candidates who wish to upgrade from Round 1 to Round 2 must go to the designated college or institute with their original documents from round 1 and fulfill the admission requirements.

While completing the admission process, if the candidate intends to upgrade, they must indicate their willingness to do so at the college.

NEET PG 2025 Counselling: How To Download Counselling Schedule?