NEET PG Result Cancelled For 22 Candidates Over Unfair Means, Court Order

NEET PG Result Cancelled: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has cancelled the results of 22 NEET PG candidates - 21 for using unfair means during the examination and one as per a Karnataka High Court order. While NEET PG 2025 counselling is expected to begin in the third week of October 2025, the candidature and results of 13 candidates remain cancelled. The other candidates mentioned in the official notice, whose NEET PG results were annulled, belong to previous years - 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Why Were the Results Withheld?

According to the NBEMS Examinations Ethics Committee, the candidature of 21 candidates has been revoked for resorting to unfair practices during the exam. One candidate's result from the 2025 session was withheld due to an ongoing case before the Karnataka High Court.

The board has also stated that the scorecards of the affected candidates from previous years and this year are now invalid and cannot be used for employment, PG admissions, or any higher education purposes.

NEET PG Counselling Update

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) said that, following discussions with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the NEET PG 2025 counselling process is expected to start in mid-October 2025. Candidates can expect the process to begin around the third week of October, which will decide their college or university placements.

The NEET PG 2025 entrance exam was conducted on August 3 in a single shift across 1,052 centres in 301 cities, with over 2.42 lakh candidates appearing.

Here is the official notification of result cancellation - "NEET PG Result Cancellation".