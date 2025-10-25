NEET PG 2025 Counselling: MCC Invites Applications For NRI Conversion

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an official notice asking students to submit their applications for converting their nationality to Non-Resident Indian (NRI) in relation to the NEET PG Counselling procedure. Those aiming to secure admission into medical colleges via NEET PG scores and wishing to switch to NRI status can check the notice on the official website of the committe - mcc.nic.in. Students are required to send their NEET PG admit card, proof of NRI status and other relevant documents via e-mail to nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com by 12 pm on October 28, 2025.

NEET PG Counselling: Documents Required To Be Submitted For NRI Conversion

NEET-PG Admit Card and Score Card

Poof of NRI Status of the parent/relative:

Valid Passport Visa / Residence Permit / Work Permit Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card / PIO card, if applicable NRI Certificate issued by the Competent Authority (Embassy / Indian Consulate).

Certificate of Relationship between the NRI relative and the candidate issued by the competent Revenue Authority through Family Tree.

Affidavit (Notarized) by the NRI relative stating that they will sponsor the entire course fee and living expenses of the candidate during the period of study duly supported by NRE (Non-Resident External) Bank Account Pass Book.

10th & 12th mark sheets + passing certificate

Birth certificate

Passport of candidate/ Sponsorer (optional)

Candidates must note that documents sent for NRI conversion after the aforementioned date will not be considered by the committee.

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration

The NEET PG counselling process started on October 17 after several months of delay and candidates can register for the counselling process by clicking on "New Registration 2025", under the "Candidate Activity" board and entering their NEET PG roll number, password and selecting the type of counselling.