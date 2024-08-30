Advertisement

NEET PG 2024 Scorecard To Be Out Soon, Check Details

The results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate were declared on August 23.

Read Time: 2 mins
NEET PG 2024 Scorecard To Be Out Soon, Check Details
The NEET PG exam is conducted for admission to MD, MS, DNB, or Diploma courses.
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is soon expected to release the scorecard for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. While, the board has not announced the exact time for the release of the scorecards, it can be released anytime today on the official website of the NBE. Once released, the scorecards will be available on the official websites - natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The results were declared on August 23.

NEET PG Results 2024: Steps To Download Scorecards

  • Step 1- Visit the official websites - natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.
  • Step 2- Click on the link titled 'Download Scorecards'
  • Step 3-  You will be directed to a new page. Enter your login credentials. 
  • Step 4- Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5- Verify the details and download the scorecard for future reference.

The NEET PG was held on August 11 in two shifts - from 9.30am to 12.30pm and from 3.30pm to 7pm - for 2,28,540 candidates. It was held across 170 cities nationwide at 416 centres. In the first shift, 1,07,959 of the 1,14,276 registered candidates appeared, while in the second shift, 1,08,177 of the 1,14,264 registered candidates attended.

The NEET PG exam is conducted for admission to MD, MS, DNB, or Diploma courses. Different categories have distinct cut-off percentiles. Candidates in the General and EWS categories are required to score at least the 50th percentile. Those in the General-PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) category are required to secure a minimum of the 45th percentile. For candidates from SC, ST, or OBC categories, including those with disabilities in these categories, the cut-off is set at the 40th percentile. These cut-off percentiles will determine eligibility for admission to medical courses.

