NEET PG 2024: Exam Body Issues Advisory For Medical Entrance Exam

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) on June 23, 2024. The exam will be held from 9 am to 12:30 pm on a computer based platform across the country at over 1,000 test centres in approximately 300 test cities.

The exam body had earlier released the admit cards 'batch-wise'. Applicants for NEET-PG 2024 can check their applicant login accounts on NEET-PG 2024 index page at NBEMS website periodically for admit card.

Along with the admit cards, the board has also released advisory for students appearing in the exam.

-The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has noted that it does not send any email or SMS to candidates regarding securing good marks/merit position in any of the exams conducted by NBEMS. Candidates are, therefore, advised not to be allured or mislead by unscrupulous agents /touts making such false and bogus claims.

-NBEMS does not make any phone calls to any candidate or issues any communication regarding any unfair assistance during the exam or for any other such thing which is against the provisions of law.

-Candidates are advised to familiarise themselves with the location of test centre and plan travel time accordingly. Candidates have to reach the test centres on or before the reporting time. The board will not allow any late entry to the examination premises under any circumstances. NBEMS will not be responsible for any delayed arrival of the candidate in reaching the centre due to any reason.

Candidates who will fail to produce any of the following documents will not be allowed inside the test centre:

-Print out of admit card issued by NBEMS.

-Government issued photo identification proof in original and in hard copy.

-Photocopy of Permanent/ Provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration of MBBS qualification.

Candidates will not be allowed to take prohibited items inside the examination center under any circumstances.

In case any candidate is required to carry any medicine or medical assistance device at the exam centre, he/she should carry supportive medical documents. In absence of such documents, the candidate will not be permitted to carry such devices/ prosthesis/ medicine etc.

If a PwD candidate require assistance of scribe to write the examination, it is required to seek prior approval of NBEMS by way of submitting a query at NBEMS Communication Web Portal along with documents in support as per provisions of RPwD Act, 2016. In absence of prior approval of NBEMS, the candidate will not be allowed to accompany a scribe with him/her inside the exam centre.

Any candidate found guilty of having adopted any unfair means/misconduct during NEET-PG 2024 is liable for criminal and/or academic penalty as per applicable provisions and guidelines.