NEET PG 2024: City Allotment Slip To Be Released On July 31, Admit Card On August 8

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2024 exam city allotment slip on July 31. The test city allocated to candidates will be communicated through email to all concerned candidates.

"Pursuant to the receipt of preferred test city choices, the test city allocated to candidates by NBEMS shall now be communicated to all concerned candidates through email on July 31, 2024, at their registered email IDs," the official notice states.

The NBEMS had opened an online window from July 19 to July 23, allowing NEET-PG 2024 candidates to select their preferred test cities for the examination.

The test centres will be indicated on the admit cards, which are scheduled to be released on August 8 on the NBEMS website.

"The test centre venue in the allocated test city shall be intimated through the admit card, which shall be released on August 8, 2024, on the NBEMS website," the official notice read.

NEET PG 2024 was originally scheduled for June 23, which was later rescheduled to August 11.

Earlier, the NBEMS had released a list of 185 cities where the exam will be conducted and asked candidates to select four preferred test cities. The board stated that candidates who do not choose their preferred test cities during this online period will be assigned a test center by NBEMS, based on availability, anywhere in the country.