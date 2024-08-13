NEET PG 2024 Answer Key Expected Soon

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) on Sunday August 11, 2024. A total of 2,28,540 candidates appeared in the exam that was held across 170 cities nationwide in two shifts at 416 centres.

The board will soon release the provisional answer key of the exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check the provisional answer key on the official website of the NBEMS. Applicants will also have the option to raise objection against any answer that they find incorrect in the key.

The board will then prepare the final answer key based on the challenges received from students.

For preparing the results of the postgraduate medical entrance exam, NBEMS has adopted the process which is currently being used by AIIMS-New Delhi for its various examinations conducted in more than one shift including but not limited to INI-CET.

Examination protocols and scoring

The NEET PG exam includes a provision for 25 per cent negative marking for incorrect answers, with no deductions for unattempted questions. Candidates have the option to mark questions for review during the exam, allowing them to revisit these questions before time expires. These marked questions will be evaluated according to the established marking scheme.

Supreme Court denies petition to postpone exam

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition requesting the postponement of the NEET PG exam, which was rescheduled from its original date of June 23. The petitioners argued that the late allocation of exam centres and the unclarified normalisation formula posed challenges for candidates. However, the court emphasised that postponing the exam at this stage could jeopardise the careers of over 200,000 candidates, stating that it could not accommodate such a request just days before the exam.

