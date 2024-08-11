NEET PG 2024: Exam Successfully Conducted Across 170 Cities Amid Tight Security

NEET PG 2024: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) was conducted today across 170 cities nationwide, with a total of 228,540 candidates appearing. The exam, administered by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), took place in two shifts at 416 centres.

Strict Security Measures Implemented

To ensure a secure and orderly examination process, stringent security measures were enforced. Candidates were assigned exam centres within their respective states whenever possible. A central command centre was established at NBEMS's Dwarka Office in Delhi to oversee the exam's smooth execution. This command centre, along with eight regional centres, facilitated real-time monitoring.

Over 1,950 independent appraisers and 300 flying squad members were deployed to maintain oversight at the exam centres. Additionally, NBEMS closely monitored social media to prevent the spread of misinformation, ensuring that only verified information was disseminated to stakeholders.

Examination Protocols and Scoring

The NEET PG exam includes a provision for 25% negative marking for incorrect answers, with no deductions for unattempted questions. Candidates have the option to mark questions for review during the exam, allowing them to revisit these questions before time expires. These marked questions will be evaluated according to the established marking scheme.

Supreme Court Denies Petition to Postpone Exam

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition requesting the postponement of the NEET PG exam, which was rescheduled from its original date of June 23. The petitioners argued that the late allocation of exam centres and the unclarified normalisation formula posed challenges for candidates. However, the court emphasised that postponing the exam at this stage could jeopardise the careers of over 200,000 candidates, stating that it could not accommodate such a request just days before the exam.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, alongside Justices Manoj Misra and JB Pardiwala, noted the impracticality of postponing the exam under these circumstances, highlighting the need for stability in the examination process.

"How can we postpone such an exam? Nowadays people just come asking to postpone the exam. It's not a perfect world. We are not academic experts," the court said.