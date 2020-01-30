NEET PG 2020 Result To Be Released Soon

NEET PG 2020 result will be released soon on nbe.edu.in

National Board of Examination (NBE) is expected to announce NEET PG 2020 result soon. NEET PG exam was held on January 5, 2020 and as per the schedule announced for NEET PG, the result should be available by tomorrow, i.e. January 31.

NEET PG 2020 result will be released on the official website for NBE. Students who appeared for the exam will have to login to their account to view their marks and qualification status.

The minimum eligibility criterion for General categories is 50th percentile. For SC, ST, and OBC categories, the minimum qualifying criteria is 40th percentile and for PwD (general) category candidates the eligibility criteria is 45th percentile.

After the NEET PG result is declared, the counselling process will begin. Counselling will be done separately for All India Quota (AIQ) seats, and state quota seats.

The counselling for NEET PG qualified candidates will be held by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

The All India Quota counselling will be held for two rounds and with a mop-up round for seats which remain vacant after two round of counselling. Seats which remain vacant due to non-joining or non-reporting will be sent back to Deemed/ Central University for Stray vacancy round as per the University eligibility norms.

State quota seats in all medical institutions in a State and seats in institutions established by State government, universities established by an Act of State or Union Territory Legislature, Municipal Bodies Trust, Society, Company or Minority Institutions will be filled by utilizing the list of NEET PG. No state government or private medical college or universities including the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Jammu & Kashmir will be conducting any entrance examination at their own level.

