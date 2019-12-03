NEET PG 2020 Form Correction Process To Begin Today

NEET PG 2020 application form correction begins today

National Board of Examination (NBE), which conducts the NEET PG exam, will begin form correction process for NEET PG 2020 exam today. The option to make corrections in the application form will be available till December 7, 2019. Candidates who applied for NEET PG exam during the application window in November can make edits in their application form by logging into their account.

However, candidates must note that only certain details in the application form are allowed to be edited. Entries like Date of Birth, Gender, Category of the Candidate, Physical Disability Status and EWS status will be allowed to change.

Following information in the application forms cannot be edited during the 'edit window':

Name of the Candidate

Mobile Number

Email ID

Testing City

Nationality

NEET PG 2020 exam will be held on January 5, 2020. A demo test will be available for the benefit of candidates to familiarize themselves with the Computer Based Test format at website www.nbe.edu.in. Applicants will be able to access the Demo test from December 20, 2019 onwards.

NEET PG is the only single entrance exam for admission to various MD/ MS and PG Diploma courses, no other entrance exam is valid for admission to these courses. The exam is mandatory even for foreign nationals seeking admission in medical courses in India.

