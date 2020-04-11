NEET PG 2020 Counselling Result Announced

NEET PG 2020 counselling results have been released by MCC

NEET PG 2020 counselling result has been released on the MCC Website. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the final allotment result for the first round of Medical/Dental NEET PG Counselling 2020. The allotment letters will be available for downloading from 5:00 pm today. Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first round will be able to report either in person or through online channels to the allotted colleges from April 13 onwards.

Medical NEET PG 2020 Counselling Result

Dental NEET PG 2020 Counselling Result

MCC has decided to allow two modes of reporting this year given the unusual circumstances. The last date of reporting is April 20, 2020. candidates can either report to the allotted college physically for taking admission or they can join the allotted college by sending a confirmatory email regarding acceptance of seat and uploading scanned copies of relevant documents.

The 'Free Exit' option will be available to candidates as per the counselling scheme uploaded by MCC. Candidates can forgo their allotted seat but still will be eligible for round 2 of the counselling.

Students are also advised to contact their college directly about queries related to documents to be submitted at the time of Physical/Online Reporting.

Information regarding the schedule for second round NEET PG counselling will be released on the official MCC website later.

NEET PG 2020 counselling had been postponed in view of the coronavirus lockdown. Earlier, the allotment result was scheduled on March 27, 2020.

