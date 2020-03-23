NEET PG 2020 Counselling Postponed Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

NEET PG 2020 all India counselling schedule has been postponed

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has postponed the NEET PG All India Counselling schedule. The registration process for the first round of counselling which was to conclude on March 22 has been extended till today. The counselling process has been postponed in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The choice-filling and locking process will conclude a day after, on March 24. MCC will conduct seat allotment processing on March 25 and March 26. The seat allotment results will be announced 27, 2020.

The process of reporting to assigned colleges for admission, however, has been postponed. The MCC has also withdrawn the dates for 2nd round of counselling and for Mop-Up round of counselling.

MCC is the authority responsible for All India Counselling of NEET PG and NEET MDS qualified candidates. While NEET PG is held for admission to MD, MS, and Diploma courses in Medicine, NEET MDS is held for admission to MDS courses.

MCC holds counselling process for 50% All India Quota seats. The counselling process for rest of the seats which fall under state quota are held by medical education and counselling bodies for respective states.

The result for both NEET PG and NEET MDS exams were released in January this year. National Board of Examination (NBE), in February, released the All India ranks for students who qualified in the exams.

Click here for more Education News