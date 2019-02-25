Maharashtra NEET PG, NEET MDS Counselling Registration Begins

Maharashtra begins registration for NEET PG, NEET MDS counselling

State Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has begun the registration process for NEET PG 2019 and NEET MDS 2019 counselling. Students who have qualified in the NEET PG or NEET MDS exam and wish to apply for State quota seats in Maharashtra will have time till March 5 to complete the application process which includes uploading documents and paying application fee.

After the registration process is over, Maharashtra CET cell will release a general list of students who will then have to present themselves for physical verification of documents at pre-designated centres.

NEET PGM/PGD 2019 Counselling Registration

In order to register for the counselling process, students need to visit the official website for Maharashtra CET Cell (http://cetcell.mahacet.org/). Once on the official website, students should click on the link given for 'NEET-PGM/PGD 2019'.

The student will then be re-directed to the registration page. On the registration page, click on New Registration and complete the application process.

After filling application form, login again and verify the entries made in the application form. Afterwards make application fee payment using the online payment gateway.

Once the payment is successful, upload all required documents. Take a print out of your application form after final submission of application form. List of required documents here

Students who do not upload documents after payment process will not be eligible for physical Document verification process. Here's the list of all authorized document verification centres in Maharashtra.