Maharashtra NEET PG, NEET MDS Counselling: List Of Required Documents

Maharashtra NEET PG, NEET MDS Counselling registration will begin on February 25

NEET PG 2019/NEET MDS 2019: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the detailed brochure for NEET PG 2019 and NEET MDS 2019 counselling on its official website. The Cell had recently released the counselling schedule. The registration process for NEET PG and NEET MDS counselling for state quota seats in Maharashtra will begin on February 25, 2019.

At the time of registration, students would need to upload the following documents and produce the same at the time of physical verification of documents:

Online downloaded Application form for State NEET PG 2019/State NEET MDS 2019 Copy of downloaded NEET PG 2019 Admit Card/NEET MDS 2019 Admit Card Any Photo ID proof (Aadhar Card/Driving License, PAN Card, Passport) NEET PG 2019 Mark sheet/NEET MDS 2019 Mark sheet Nationality Certificate /valid passport or School Laving Certificate of HSC/ 12th Std. indicating the nationality of the candidate as "Indian" MBBS/BDS degree/Passing certificate Internship completion certificate from University or the Head of the Institution. Internship completion should not be later than 31/03/2019 Permanent / Provisional Registration certificate of Maharashtra Medical/Dental Council or other State Medical/Dental Councils in India/MCI/DCI. Certificate from Head of Institute showing that the Medical/Dental College/ Institute from which the candidate has passed MBBS/BDS examination is recognized by Medical Council of India. Medical Fitness Certificate. (As per Annexure - M) Copy of Receipt of online fee payment for Rs. 3000/ If applicable, Caste certificate, Caste validity certificate, Non Creamy Layer Certificate, For Person with Disability (PWD) Candidates - Medical Disability Certificate as per Annexure-D, all India Quota / AIIMS / Central Government Institute selection letter/letter from dean /principal stating that candidate was admitted for MBBS course under 15% all India quota / AIIMS / Central Government Institute, NOC (for in-service candidates), orphan Certificate form Competent Authority, Bond release certificate

