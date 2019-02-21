Maharashtra Releases NEET PG, NEET MDS Counselling Schedule

Maharashtra NEET PG, NEET MDS Counselling to begin soon

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the counselling schedule for NEET PG 2019 and NEET MDS 2019. The registration process for students who wish to applying for available seats of Medical/ Dental Course in State Government/ Central Government/ Corporation/ Aided/ Unaided Private and Minority colleges under state quota will begin from February 25, 2019 and conclude on March 5, 2019.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2019, NEET MDS 2019 Counselling Schedule

Online Registration: From February 25, 2019 to March 5, 2019

Payment of registration fee: February 25, 2019 to March 5, 2019

Uploading all required documents: February 25, 2019 to March 5, 2019

Display of General List of registered candidates (including In-service & PWD ): March 6, 2019

Physical Verification of documents at any of selected center:

For NEET MDS- March 7, 2019 to March 12, 2019

For NEET PG- March 13, 2019 to March 20, 2019

Rest of the schedule will be released in due course of time. Students who wish to register for the counselling will be able to do so through Maharashtra CET website (www.mahacet.org).

The result for NEET MDS 2019 was released on January 14 and for NEET PG 2019 was released on January 31, 2019.

Maharashtra is one of the first states to release counselling schedule for NEET PG and NEET MDS. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is yet to announce the counselling schedule for All India Quota seats.

