NEET PG 2019 Result Expected Today On Official Website

NEET PG 2019 result may be released today

NEET PG 2019 result is expected today. The exam was conducted on January 6, 2019 and as per the official notification for the exam, the result should be declared by today. The result along with the ranks of the candidates who appeared for the examination will be available on the official website for the National Board of Examination (NBE), which conducted both NEET PG and NEET MDS exams. The result for NEET MDS exam has already been declared.

NEET PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination which is conducted for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma courses.

After the result declaration, the counselling process will begin. The counselling for All India 50% quota seats and State quota seats will be conducted separately. The information for counselling on All India quota seats will be released on the NBE website only, while information for counselling on State quota seats will be issued by respective state authorities.

NEET PG 2019 Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official NBE website: www.nbe.edu.in or www.natboard.edu.in.

Step two: Click on the link for NEET PG 2019.

Step three: Click on the result link.

Step four: Enter the required details.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

