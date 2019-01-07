Extreme Weather Hits NEET PG. 'Another Exam For Affected Students,' Confirms NBE.

NEET PG 2019: 1.48 Lakh Appear. Many Miss Due To Extreme Weather

"Due to inclement weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, some candidates from Srinagar Valley who had opted for testing centre in Jammu or other cities were facing extreme difficulty in moving from Srinagar to their designated test centre due to complete blockage of air and road transport," an official statement from the National Board of Examinations (NBE) said on Sunday. The said exam, NEET PG 2019, was held on Sunday and 1.48 lakh candidates took the exam in 165 cities nationwide.

NBE, an autonomous organisation of the Health Ministry, is the official organisor of the exam which is held every year for for admissions to post-graduate medical courses in colleges across the country. The examination was held on computer based platform in one single session

Several centres were arranged in Jammu and Kashmir, but some students could not make it for the test due to extreme weather.

"NBE is committed to give an opportunity to such affected candidates to appear in NEET-PG 2019," it said and had taken up this matter with health ministry, Medical Council of India and government of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The date, time and venue shall be informed in due course", the statement said further.

"No other candidates from any other state or region or for any reason/ condition shall be eligible to appear in the exam planned for these affected candidates from Jammu & Kashmir," it clarified.

(With Inputs From PTI)