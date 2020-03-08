NEET UG 2020 In Two Months; Everything You Need To Know

NEET UG 2020 countdown has begun and the exam will be held in May

NEET UG 2020 will be held on May 3 this year. NEET UG, a national-level medical entrance exam, is held for admission to undergraduate medical and dental programmes at central and state medical and dental institutes. From 2020, the separate entrance exams for AIIMS and JIPMER have been discontinued and admission to these institutes will also be on the basis of NEET ranks.

Not just MBBS and BDS, NEET scores will also be used for admission to undergraduate AYUSH programmes like BAMS, BUMS, and BHMS.

NEET UG Admit Card

The NEET admit cards will be released this month on the official website. The admit cards for NEET UG exam will be available for downloading from March 27, 2020.

NEET UG Exam Pattern

The NEET UG exam will be held for 3 hours' duration. The exam will be objective in nature and will be OMR-based.

The paper will be held in the afternoon session, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The question paper will have 45 questions each in Physics and Chemistry sections. For the Biology part, there will be 45 questions covering topics from Botany, and 45 questions covering Zoology.

Each question will carry 4 marks and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

NEET UG Syllabus

Students should keep this in mind that NEET exam syllabus is not CBSE based. Questions in the NEET exam will be based on the common syllabus prescribed by Medical Council of India (MCI). The syllabus has been prepared based on CBSE and state education board syllabi.

NEET UG Result

NEET UG result, as per the information brochure, will be declared on June 4, 2020. The result will be released on the official website. NTA will only announce a candidate's marks in the exam and their All India Ranks. NTA is not responsible for medical or dental counselling.

NEET UG Counselling

At present, according to MCI website, there are 533 medical colleges in India offering an MBBS course and the number of available seats is 78,848. As for Dental institutes, there are 313 colleges offering BDS course with 26,949 available seats.

The counselling process is held separately for 15% All India Quota seats and remaining state quota seats. The counselling for All India seats is held by Medical Counselling Committee and for state quota seats is held by respective state medical education authority.

