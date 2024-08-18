Advertisement

NEET MDS Counselling 2024: Round 3 Registration Window Closes Today, Check Details

NEET-MDS is a single eligibility-cum-ranking entrance examination conducted for admission to various MDS courses.

NEET MDS Counselling 2024: Round 3 Registration Window Closes Today, Check Details
Candidates can register for counselling by visiting the official website.
NEET MDS Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the registration window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2024 counselling today. Candidates who have cleared the exam can register online for the NEET MDS 2024 counselling by visiting the official website, mcc.nic.in. They are required to enter their login credentials, such as roll number, password, and security pin, to register for the counselling process. The process will consist of four rounds, including a final round in September.

NEET MDS 2024 Counselling: Steps To Register

  • Go to the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in
  • Click on the MDS section on the homepage
  • Click on "New Registration 2024"
  • Enter your login details
  • Click on Submit and save it
  • Take a printout for future reference

NEET MDS 2024: Required Documents

  • Seat allotment letter
  • NEET MDS 2024 admit card
  • NEET MDS 2024 result or rank card
  • MBBS or BDS degree certificate or provisional certificate
  • Internship completion certificate (completed before March 31)
  • Class 10 mark sheet or birth certificate
  • Any identity proof such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport, Aadhar card
  • Category certificates (SC, ST, EWS, OBC, disability, NRI, or OCI certificate)

NEET-MDS is a single eligibility-cum-ranking entrance examination conducted for admission to various MDS courses under the Dentists Act, 1948. Qualifying NEET-MDS is mandatory for entry to MDS courses under various universities/institutions in the country. No other entrance examination, either at the state or institution level, is valid for entry to MDS courses.

NEET MDS, MDS Admission, MDS
