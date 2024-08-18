NEET MDS Counselling 2024: Round 3 Registration Window Closes Today, Check Details

NEET MDS Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the registration window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2024 counselling today. Candidates who have cleared the exam can register online for the NEET MDS 2024 counselling by visiting the official website, mcc.nic.in. They are required to enter their login credentials, such as roll number, password, and security pin, to register for the counselling process. The process will consist of four rounds, including a final round in September.

NEET MDS 2024 Counselling: Steps To Register

Go to the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in

Click on the MDS section on the homepage

Click on "New Registration 2024"

Enter your login details

Click on Submit and save it

Take a printout for future reference

NEET MDS 2024: Required Documents

Seat allotment letter

NEET MDS 2024 admit card

NEET MDS 2024 result or rank card

MBBS or BDS degree certificate or provisional certificate

Internship completion certificate (completed before March 31)

Class 10 mark sheet or birth certificate

Any identity proof such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport, Aadhar card

Category certificates (SC, ST, EWS, OBC, disability, NRI, or OCI certificate)

NEET-MDS is a single eligibility-cum-ranking entrance examination conducted for admission to various MDS courses under the Dentists Act, 1948. Qualifying NEET-MDS is mandatory for entry to MDS courses under various universities/institutions in the country. No other entrance examination, either at the state or institution level, is valid for entry to MDS courses.