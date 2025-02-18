NEET MDS 2025: Registrations To Begin For Masters Of Dental Surgery Today

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will begin with the online application for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-MDS 2025 today. Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website of the NBEMS for detailed information on the eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other details.

The deadline to submit the application form for the NEET MDS 2025 is March 10, 2025. The forms can be submitted by 11:55 pm on the last date.



The edit window for the payment of applications will open on March 14 and close on March 17, 2025. The examination fee for General, OBC and EWS category students is Rs 3,500 while that of SC.ST and PWD candidates is Rs 2,500. The final edit window to rectify deficient/incorrect images will be open on March 17 and close on March 31, 2025. The admit cards will be issued on April 15, 2025.



A demo test will be available for the benefit of candidates to familiarise themselves with the Computer Based Test format at website https://nbe.edu.in Candidates will be able to access the Demo test tentatively from April 9, 2025 onwards.

Eligibility criteria

A candidate for admission to the Master in Dental Surgery course, must possess a recognised degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery awarded by a university or institute in India and registered with the State Dental Council and has obtained provisional or permanent registration and has undergone compulsory rotatory internship of a year in an approved/recognised dental college.



A candidate who after passing the final qualifying examination (BDS or the foreign dental degree recognized by GoI/DCI), is undergoing 12-month compulsory rotatory internship/ practical training and is likely to complete the same by March 31, 2025 can take up this exam.



NBEMS will conduct the NEET-MDS 2025 exam on April 19, 2025 in a Computer Based platform at various test centers across the country. The exam is held as a single window exam for admission to MDS courses across the country. The results for the exam will be announced by May 19, 2025.

