Advertisement

NEET MDS: Ministry Of Education Revises Qualifying Percentile For Masters Of Dental Surgery

The qualifying percentile for NEET-MDS General category (UR/EWS) is 28.308.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
NEET MDS: Ministry Of Education Revises Qualifying Percentile For Masters Of Dental Surgery
The NEET MDS exam was conducted on March 18, 2024.
New Delhi:

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has revised the cut-off marks for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2024. After the revision of cut-off marks, the qualifying percentile for NEET MDS has reduced by 21.692 for each category.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released a notification mentioning ,"The Ministry has decided to lower the qualifying cut-off percentile for NEET-MDS, 2024 by 21.692 for each category (General, SC/ST/OBC and UR-PWD) in pursuance of DCI's MDS Regulations, 2017 and 2nd provision in clause 7(1) of DCI's Master of Dental Surgery course (1st Amendment)  Regulations, 2018."

The qualifying percentile for NEET-MDS General category (UR/EWS) is 28.308, while for SC/ST/OBC including PWD of SC/ST/OBC is 18.308. The qualifying percentile for UR-PWD is 23.308.

The NEET MDS exam was conducted on March 18, 2024, and the results were declared on April 3, 2024. 

As per experts and doctors, the decision to lower the cut off will  help in filling vacant seats and allowing more deserving candidates to pursue their dreams.
 

NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS Courses under Dentists Act, 1948 (amended from time to time). No other entrance examination, either at the state or the Institution level, shall be valid for entry to MDS courses. Qualifying NEET-MDS is mandatory for entry to MDS courses under various universities/institutions in the country.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
NEET MDS, Masters Of Dental Surgery, National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
IIT Kanpur Introduces Continuing Medical Education Program To Enhance Medical Skills And Patient
NEET MDS: Ministry Of Education Revises Qualifying Percentile For Masters Of Dental Surgery
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024 Revised Schedule Out, Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today
Next Article
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024 Revised Schedule Out, Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com