NEET MDS 2024 Counselling Schedule Out, Check Details

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the tentative schedule for the NEET MDS Counselling 2024. The counselling process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) will begin from July 1, 2024. Candidates who are eligible to apply for the counselling can visit the official website and complete the registration process.



The counselling process for the NEET MDS will be held in three rounds. The registrations for Round 1 NEET MDS Counselling would begin from July 1-7, 2024. The payment facility will be available from 3 pm of July 7, 2024.



The option for choice filling and locking would be available from July 2 to July 7 upto 11:55 pm.

The process of seat allotment will begin from July 8-9, 2024. The results will be announced on July 10, 2024.

The reporting/joining has been scheduled for July 11-17, 2024.

The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data to MCC is July 18-19, 2024.

The complete details of the three rounds of NEET MDS is available on the official website of MCC.

NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking single entrance examination that is conducted for admission to various MDS courses under Dentists Act, 1948. Qualifying NEET-MDS is mandatory for entry to MDS courses under various universities/ institutions in the country.



No other entrance examination, either at the state or the institution level, is valid for entry to MDS courses. Qualifying NEET-MDS is mandatory for entry to MDS courses under various universities/ institutions in the country.

