NEET, JEE Main, Other Entrance Exams: Online Resources For Preparation

Schools and colleges, nationwide, are closed till March 31.

Except the first JEE Main all other entrance exams for 10+2 students is yet to be held. The most recent one was the second JEE Main which was scheduled to begin on April 5, but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The decision on a new date will be taken on March 31, after examining the situation, said an official statement from the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD).

Schools and colleges, nationwide, are closed till March 31. Students who will take the entrance exams this year should utilise this time and prepare for the exam with the help of online resources.

Mock Test

The mock test provided by the National Testing Agency (NTA) is available on the official website nta.ac.in. Students should select the exam and the paper for taking the mock test. "This Mock Test is to familiarize the students about processes of Computer Based Test (CBT), candidate can understand various processes of Computer Based Test (CBT) with the available mock test," the exam agency says. The portal has mock test from December 2018 onwards.

Click here for Mock Tests

Online Lectures

Content based lectures by IIT Professors or subject experts for JEE Main and NEET specifically is available online. Students can follow the video lectures available on YouTube. These lectures are by reputed IIT Professors/ subject experts for clarifying concepts in the subject.

Click here for Online Lectures

SWAYAM

Under the SWAYAM initiative courses available for engineering, humanities and social sciences, law, and management streams from class 1 to 12 and for higher education courses. 10+2 students can follow the content available on this website and prepare for their exams.

Click here for SWAYAM Website