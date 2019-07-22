Karnataka Examinations Authority Releases Allotment Result For UGCET, UGNEET

KEA has released allotment result for UGCET, UGNEET

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released second round allotment result for UGCET 2019 and first round allotment result for UGNEET Ayush 2019. The allotment result is available on the official website. Students, who applied for second round of UGCET allotment/first round of UGNEET Ayush allotment, will need their CET number to check their allotment status. Students who have been allotted a seat will have to exercise choices before the last date.

Karnataka UGNEET, UGCET Allotment Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

Step two: Click on the allotment result link.

Step three: Enter your CET number.

Step four: Submit and view your allotment status.

UGCET 2019 Allotment Result: Direct Link

UGNEET 2019 Allotment Result: Direct Link

Candidates who have been allotted a seat will be allowed to Exercise Choices for the allotted seat (select one choice out of the four) till 1:00 pm on July 23, 2019. The payment of fees and downloading of admission letter begins today and candidates will be allowed to complete the process by July 24, 2019.

The last date to report at the allotted college only by Choice 1 candidates is before 5:30 pm on July 25, 2019.

Meanwhile, KEA will release the seat matrix for the second round of UG NEET Counselling (for MBBS and BDS seats) today. Option entry for the second round of UGNEET counselling will begin on July 24. The mock allotment result will be released on July 27, 2019.

