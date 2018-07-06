NEET Counselling 2018: Registration Begins For Phase 2 All India Counselling

Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has begun the round 2 registration for All India NEET Counselling. The registration process will be carried on till July 8, 2018. Candidates who register for round 2 will be able to fill and lock choices on July 9, 2018 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. The seat allotment result for round 2 will be released on July 12, 2018.

All such candidates who had already registered in round 1 need not register again. For those participating in second round, choices filled in round I will be null and void.

Candidates who participate in the second round, once seat is allotted, will not have the option to resign or leave the seat.

The NEET UG 2018 result was announced on June 4, 2018 in which Bihar girl Kalpana Kumari emerged as All India Topper. The cut offs this year were lower than last year.

For general category candidates, the cut off was 119. For Physically Handicapped candidates in the general category, the cut off was 107. For the rest of the categories, the cut off was 96.

As per the data released by CBSE, 634897 candidates have qualified in the general category, 54653 candidates have qualified in the OBC category, 17209 candidates have qualified in the SC category and 7446 candidates have qualified in the ST category.

