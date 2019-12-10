NEET UG 2020: Offline Application Form For Kashmir Valley Students

NEET 2020: NTA allows offline application form filling for Kashmir Valley students

National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened offline application facility for NEET 2020 exam meant only for students from Kashmir Valley. The Agency, in a notice, said that it had received many requests from students in the valley about difficulty in filling the NEET UG 2020 application form online. Hence the agency has decided to allow students from Kashmir Valley to fill NEET application form offline.

Interested students can download the NEET UG 2020 application form from the NEET website. Students can submit the filled in hard copy of the application form at the Nodal Centre at Delhi Public School, Athwaja, Srinagar or obtain the application form directly from the Nodal Centre and submit it there.

The application must be submitted to the Nodal Officer, Mr. Abdul Qayoom Tantray. The application form should be submitted with supporting documents wherever required.

The NEET UG 2020 application fee needs to be submitted in the form of a demand draft drawn in favour of Director General, National Testing Agency, payable at Noida (UP).

The last date to submit application form with the fee is January 1, 2020. The candidates submitting the application form offline should obtain a Receipt after submission of the form.

THE NEET UG 2020 examination will be held in the OMR-based format on May 3, 2020.

