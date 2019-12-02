National Testing Agency Releases NEET 2020 Notification

NEET 2020: NEET UG 2020 notification has been released

NEET 2020 application process will begin today at 4:00 pm on the NTA NEET website. NEET UG 2020 will be held on May 3, 2020 in OMR-based mode. NEET UG exam is conducted for admission to under graduate medical and dental programmes offered by medical and dental institutes approved by MCI. NEET UG 2020 will be conducted in 11 languages including English and Hindi.

Students who have passed class 12th or will be appearing for the 12th examination in 2020 are eligible to apply. The applicant must have studied English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Biotechnology as main subject.

Download NEET 2020 Notification

The lower age limit to appear for the examination is 17 years and upper age limit is 25 years with a relaxation of 5 years for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC-NCL category and PwD Candidates.

The NEET 2020 application process will begin today and conclude on January 1, 2020. Eligible candidates will be able to apply from the official NEET website, 'ntaneet.nic.in'.

The application fee for General category candidates is Rs. 1500, for General-EWS and OBC-NCL category is Rs. 1400, and for SC, ST, PwD and Transgender candidates, the application fee is Rs. 800.

Applicants will be allowed to edit or modify particulars in their application form from January 15 to January 31, 2020.

NEET 2020 admit cards will be released on the website on March 27, 2020.

