MBBS Entrance Test (NEET) Details Tomorrow

Registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will begin tomorrow. Application forms for NEET will be available online and candidates can apply latest by December 31. The exam, which is an entrance test for admission to MBBS courses, will be held on May 3, 2020 under the supervision of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

10+2 pass in core subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English are eligible to take the exam. Candidates those who are in the final year of 12th or +2 second year exam can also take the exam.

From this year, NEET will be the single entrance exam for MBBS admission in the country. Prior to this, AIIMS and JIPMER conducted their own entrance exam for filling MBBS seats.

As per the data shared by Minister of State for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, in July 2019, there are now around 75,000 MBBS seats for students who qualify the NEET.

The exam would be OMR based, wherein candidates have to mark their responses or the answers against the respective question number. The Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method evaluates the answer sheet on the basis of the responses marked in the answer sheet.

As per previous NEET notifications, "In order to be eligible for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses for a particular academic year, it shall be necessary for a candidate to obtain minimum of marks at 50th percentile in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test to MBBS/BDS Courses held for the said academic year."

Last year the exam was held on May 5. The result was declared on June 6. Rajasthan boy Nalin Khandelwal had topped the exam.

