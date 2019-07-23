5,200 Medical Seats Increased For EWS Quota: Health Ministry

These seats have been increased in various medical colleges for the academic session 2019-20

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has increased 5,200 MBBS seats under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation quota medical colleges, according to Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey. These seats have been increased in State Government's Colleges, State Government aided Society run Colleges, Municipal Corporation's Colleges and Colleges set up on Private Public Mode (PPP mode) for the academic session 2019-20, he said. He stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

In another reply recently, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan informed the Lok Sabha that there has been an increase of 24,698 seats for Under Graduate and Post Graduate in medical colleges in more than two years.

There has been an increase of 15,815 UG seats and 2,153 PG seats during the 2017-18 to 2019-20 period, he said.

In 2019-20, 10,565 UG seats and 2,153 PG seats have been increased, as per data provided by him to the Lower House on July 12 this year.

He also said there are now around 75,000 MBBS seats for students who qualify the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

In January this year, the Modi government had announced 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and higher education for economically weaker sections in the general category.

It was announced earlie that the EWS reservation will be provided against increased seats and not on the existing number of seats.

Number of MBBS seats increased under EWS quota State/UT wise is given below:

Sl. No. State Seats Increased 1 Andhra Pradesh 360 2 Assam 174 3 Bihar 190 4 Chhattisgarh 120 5 Delhi 115 6 Goa 30 7 Gujarat 700 8 Haryana 110 9 Himachal Pradesh 120 10 Jammu & Kashmir 85 11 Jharkhand 30 12 Kerala 155 13 Madhya Pradesh 270 14 Manipur 25 15 Maharashtra 970 16 Orissa 100 17 Pondicherry 30 18 Punjab 100 19 Rajasthan 450 20 Telangana 190 21 Tripura 25 22 Uttar Pradesh 326 23 Uttarakhand 75 24 West Bengal 450 Total 5200

