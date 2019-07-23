5,200 Medical Seats Increased For EWS Quota: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has increased 5,200 MBBS seats under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation quota medical colleges, according to Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

Education | | Updated: July 23, 2019 15:42 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
5,200 Medical Seats Increased For EWS Quota: Health Ministry

These seats have been increased in various medical colleges for the academic session 2019-20


New Delhi: 

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has increased 5,200 MBBS seats under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation quota medical colleges, according to Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey. These seats have been increased in State Government's Colleges, State Government aided Society run Colleges, Municipal Corporation's Colleges and Colleges set up on Private Public Mode (PPP mode) for the academic session 2019-20, he said. He stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

In another reply recently, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan informed the Lok Sabha that there has been an increase of 24,698 seats for Under Graduate and Post Graduate in medical colleges in more than two years. 

There has been an increase of 15,815 UG seats and 2,153 PG seats during the 2017-18 to 2019-20 period, he said.

In 2019-20, 10,565 UG seats and 2,153 PG seats have been increased, as per data provided by him to the Lower House on July 12 this year.

He also said there are now around 75,000 MBBS seats for students who qualify the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

In January this year, the Modi government had announced 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and higher education for economically weaker sections in the general category.

It was announced earlie that the EWS reservation will be provided against increased seats and not on the existing number of seats. 

Number of MBBS seats increased under EWS quota State/UT wise is given below:

Sl. No.StateSeats Increased
1Andhra Pradesh360
2Assam           174
3Bihar190
4Chhattisgarh120
5Delhi115
6Goa30
7Gujarat700
8Haryana110
9Himachal Pradesh120
10Jammu & Kashmir85
11Jharkhand30
12Kerala155
13Madhya Pradesh270
14Manipur25
15Maharashtra970
16Orissa100
17Pondicherry30
18Punjab100
19Rajasthan450
20Telangana190
21Tripura25
22Uttar Pradesh326
23Uttarakhand75
24West Bengal450
Total5200


Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

MBBS seatsMedical Seats

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Donald TrumpChandrayaan 2Chandra Shekhar AzadKarnatakaDeepika PadukoneHima DasDDAPNR StatusLive TVHOP LiveOppo K3Realme 3iJio GigaFiberGrand i10

................................ Advertisement ................................