NMC Releases Seat Details For Medical Courses; Colleges Asked To Verify Data

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the provisional seat count for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) medical courses, including broad and super speciality programmes, for the academic year 2024-25. The data, updated as of March 31, 2025, is available on the official NMC website for review by all stakeholders.

Colleges and institutions have been asked to verify the number of seats listed against their names and report any discrepancies within 15 days. Corrections must be submitted with supporting documents to the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) at ds-marb@nmcindia.gov.in and ug-marb@nmcindia.gov.in.

The NMC has cautioned that failure to report discrepancies could affect the updating of student details on its Admission Portal.