National Testing Agency To Release NEET UG 2020 Notification Next Week

NEET UG 2020 notification will be released tomorrow

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release official notification for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate courses next week. NEET UG 2020 will be held in May 2020. The application process for NEET UG 2020 will begin from next week.

As per the exam calendar released by NTA, the application process for NEET UG 2020 exam will begin on December 2 and conclude on December 31. The application process will be online and will be facilitated through the NEET website, 'ntaneet.nic.in'.

The admit card for the NEET UG exam will be released on March 27. The exam is scheduled for May 3, 2020. The result for NEET UG 2020 exam will be release approximately a month after the exam, on June 4, 2020.

NEET UG 2020 exam will be OMR-based. The scores in NEET UG 2020 will be converted into percentile score.

NEET UG 2019 notification says, "In order to be eligible for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses for a particular academic year, it shall be necessary for a candidate to obtain minimum of marks at 50th percentile in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test to MBBS/BDS Courses held for the said academic year."

Meanwhile, from the academic year 2020, NEET has become mandatory for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in all medical colleges/institutes including AIIMS and JIPMER. Earlier, AIIMS and JIPMER conducted a separate entrance exam for admission to MBBS and BDS courses but both the exams will be discontinued after National Medical Commission Act, comes into force from the next academic year (2020).

The National Medical Commission Act, 2019 provides for common national entrance test - NEET - along with common counselling for MBBS, and a common final year MBBS exam which will be applicable to all institutes including those of national importance like AIIMS.

