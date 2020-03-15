NEET Admit Card Soon, Application Correction Window Re-Opened

NEET admit card will be released on March 27, 2020.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened the window for correction in the particulars in the online application form of the national level medical entrance examination, NEET. The NEET application form correction facility will remain open till March 19, 2020. According to the official information bulletin released by the Agency, the NEET admit card will be released in the last week of this month, on March 27, 2020. The medical entrance exams will be held one month and a week after that, on May 3, 2020.

Both the application form correction and NEET admit card download can be done from the official website, at ntaneet.nic.in.

"It is brought to the notice of the candidates of NEET (UG) -2020 that the facility for correction in the particulars in the Online Application Form is once again operational on the website https://ntaneet.nic.in from 13/03/2020 to 19/03/2020 (upto 12.00 A.M.)," the Agency said in a statement released on the official website.

"The candidates are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars and make necessary corrections wherever required. The aspirants of J & K who have submitted offline Application Form can also avail the correction facility in their Application Form on the website https://ntaneet.nic.in.," the statement added.

"Application number for such candidates will be shared with them separately through Email and SMS. The candidates are informed to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance will be given," it said.

The 180 minutes long NEET 2020 examination will be objective in nature and will be OMR-based.

The paper will be held in the afternoon session, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The question paper will have 45 questions each in Physics and Chemistry sections. For the Biology part, there will be 45 questions covering topics from Botany, and 45 questions covering Zoology.

Each question will carry 4 marks and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The NEET 2020 results will be announced on June 4, 2020.

