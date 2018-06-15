West Bengal Medical Counselling 2018 To Begin Soon; Check Details Here Government of West Bengal will start the medical pre-counselling and counselling for under graduate medical and dental state quota and private college management quota seats in the state from June 19.

Share EMAIL PRINT The online filling of information of the NEET qualified candidates will go on for 6 days till June 24. New Delhi: Directorate of Medical Education, Department of Health & Family Welfare of Government of West Bengal will start the medical pre-counselling and counselling for under graduate medical and dental state quota and private college management quota seats in the state from June 19. The online filling of information of the NEET qualified candidates will go on for 6 days till June 24. The counselling process will be based on the results and rank lists of NEET 2018.



Out of the total 58,157 students registered for NEET 2018 from West Bengal, 55,888 students had appeared in the exam which was held on May 6 and 32,742 students qualified for the counselling process.



A total of 27,487 students had registered themselves to appear the NEET 2018 exam in Bengali language.



West Bengal Medical Counselling 2018: Important Dates



Online filling of information of the NEET UG 2018 qualified candidates willing to participate in WB State Quota and/or Management Quota 2018 -followed by payment of fees online - followed by generation of slip for verification: From 12 noon of June 19, 2018 till midnight of June 24, 2018



Physical verification of original documents and issue of verification certificate to the verified candidates at the allotted centre: From 10 am till 4 pm on all the working days except Sunday or Holidays between June 20, 2018 till June 26, 2018



Publication, of state list of eligible candidates for State Quota and Private management quota seats: after 4 pm of June 28, 2018



Online registration followed by choice filling of the candidates whose names appear in the said list as mentioned above: From 12 noon of June 29, 2018 till 3 pm of July 3, 2018



Publication of result of Round 1: after 4 pm of July 5, 2018



Allotted candidates to go for online admission at the respective colleges with necessary original documents and fees and to furnish discontinuation bond as per extant rule [private college admission counters will be functional at RGKAR Medical College Kolkata]:From 10 till 4 pm on all the working days except Sunday or Holidays between July 6, 2018 till July 12, 2018



Declaration of vacancy if any will be done o: July 13, 2018



According to the West Bengal medical counselling notification, notification for further counselling if required will be done accordingly.



Candidates are requested to visit the website frequently as no personal communication can be made.



