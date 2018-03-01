NEET 2018 Update: CBSE Allows Registration After Court Intervention On Eligibility The Delhi High Court yesterday put on hold the operation of a CBSE notification laying down eligibility conditions, including the upper age limit of 25 and 30 years for general and reserved categories respectively, to apply for MBBS course.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The online registration process for NEET exam began on February 8, 2018 New Delhi: "Candidates can submit application form for NEET(UG), 2018 in compliance of the orders of Hon'ble High Court, Delhi subject to outcome of the concerned writ petitions," said a CBSE notification posted on the official website of NEET 2018.



The order was passed by a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar on several petitions moved by medical aspirants who are aggrieved by various other eligibility norms which bar them from applying for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG, the national level entrance exam for various medical and related courses.



The online registration process for NEET exam began on February 8, 2018 and it will be concluded on March 9, 2018. The exam will be conducted on May 6, 2018 in various centres across India.



The court, while passing its interim order, made it clear that while the candidates are allowed to submit their application for the entrance exam, it does not mean that they can sit for it.



Senior advocate Nidhesh Gupta, appearing for several MBBS aspirants, told the court that the students were also challenging the constitutional validity of the amendments made by the MCI in the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education which are the basis of the NEET-UG notification issued by the CBSE.



Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for MCI, opposed the maintainability of the pleas saying a similar issue has already been decided by the high court in the past.



Earlier, CBSE apprised the candidates in a notification on February 24 that the Board has no role to play in deciding the eligibility conditions for NEET.



"It is to apprise that the responsibility of CBSE is limited to hold the NEET (UG) examination, based on the eligibility criteria provided by Medical Council of India (MCI)," it said in the notification.



(With Inputs from PTI)



