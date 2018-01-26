NEET 2018: Check Syllabus, Date, Application, Examination Details Here

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 notification is expected to be released this week.

Education | | Updated: January 26, 2018 18:58 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
NEET 2018: Check Syllabus, Date, Application, Examination Details Here

NEET 2018 notification is expected next week

New Delhi:  National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 notification is expected to be released this week. Taking to note the last year's notification release date, the NEET 2018 notification is likely to be released soon. Last year, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the official examination organisor of NEET 2018 released the exam notification on last week of January. A total number of 11,38,890 candidates have applied for NEET 2017 exam, out of which 10,90,085 appeared in the exam. According to CBSE, 6,11,539 qualified the exam.
 

NEET 2018 Notification: Check Syllabus, Date, Application, Examination Details Here

NEET Notification 2018, NEET Notification, NEET 2018 date, cbseneet.nic.in, http://cbseneet.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, NEET 2018 Syllabus, NEET Syllabus 2018, neet ss 2018, neet 2018 application form date, neet exam form date 2018, neet 2018 online application, www.neet.nic.in, neet application form 2018, neet 2018 forms, neet application 2018, neet official website, neet application form, neet pg 2018 result date, neet forms 2018, aiims form 2018, neet application
NEET 2018 Notification: Check exam details here

We have prepared details of NEET exam, syllabus, date, application and examination based on the NEET 2017 notification. You may check here:

What is NEET Exam?

NEET (UG) is conducted by the CBSE, for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in India in Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.

NEET 2018: Dates

NEET 2018 exam is expected to be held on May first week. The students will be given two months' time to apply for the exam. Last year, NEET online application started on January 31 and ended on March 1. The exam results will be declared in June. 

Though, the NEET 2017 results were scheduled to be declared on June 8, 2017, but, it was delayed due to the legal troubles. Finally, the NEET 2017 results were declared on June 23, 2017.

NEET 2018: Syllabus

CBSE has recently released a major update on the NEET 2018 examinations syllabus. According to the board, the Syllabus of NEET 2018 will be exactly same as it was for NEET, 2017. It also said there is no change in the syllabus for NEET (UG), 2018. Click for NEET Syllabus here

NEET 2018: Exam

The 3 hour NEET entrance test will be consisted of one paper containing 180 objective type questions (four options with single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology) to be answered on the specially designed machine-gradable sheet using Ball Point Pen provided by CBSE at examination centre.

The sealed Test-Booklets will be given to every candidate, fifteen minutes before the commencement of the test.

NEET 2018: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of NEET UG NEET 2018, http://cbseneet.nic.in/
Step 2: Click on "Apply Online" and fill the form and note down your Registration Number
Step 3: Upload photo and signature
Step 4: Make Payment of Fee as per the notification suggests
Step 5: You may Print Confirmation Page after Successful payment of fee.

NEET 2018: Admission Counselling

CBSE will provide All India Rank to the candidates. Admitting Authorities will draw merit list based on All India Rank for the seats of MBBS/BDS falling under their jurisdiction. For State quota and other seats falling under the ambit of States, candidates may apply to their domicile states and a merit list as per State rules and based on All India Rank will be prepared by concerned Counselling Authorities.

Comments
Close [X]
Read also: NEET 2018: MHRD Says No To MCI Order Barring NIOS, Open School Students

Click here for Education News

Trending

NEET NotificationNEET Application

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DavosPM ModiBudget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................