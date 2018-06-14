JKBOPEE Begins Registration For State Quota Counselling For NEET Qualified Candidates

Candidates would need to upload the following documents at the time of registration:
NEET UG Score Card
10+2 marks card
State Subject
Category certificate wherever required
Date of birth certificate (matriculation)
Note 1: No under process certificates will be entertained.
Note 2: The category certificate issued only up to the last date of registration will be accepted.
AT the time of registration candidates must fill the following details without which the application will not be considered complete:
Student ID/Roll number
NEET Score
NEET Rank
Date of Birth
Gender
Candidates must go through the merit list which is available on the JKBOPEE official website before beginning the registration process for the counselling.
DMER Maharashtra Revises Domicile Criteria For 85% State Quota MBBS, BDS Seats
CommentsNEET UG 2018 result was announced on June 4, 2018. MCC, which is responsible for counselling for the All India Quota Seats has alos begun the online registration for the counselling process. Among the states, Maharashtra and Kerala have also begun the registration for the counselling process for 85% state quota medical and dental seats.
Click here for more Education News