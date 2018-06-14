JKBOPEE Begins Registration For State Quota Counselling For NEET Qualified Candidates The online registration for state quota seats for NEET UG qualified candidates has begun in Jammu and Kashmir.

Share EMAIL PRINT NEET 2018 Counselling: JKBOPEE Registration For State Quota Seats Through NEET New Delhi: The online registration for state quota seats for



Candidates would need to upload the following documents at the time of registration:



NEET UG Score Card

10+2 marks card

State Subject

Category certificate wherever required

Date of birth certificate (matriculation)



Note 1: No under process certificates will be entertained.



Note 2: The category certificate issued only up to the last date of registration will be accepted.



AT the time of registration candidates must fill the following details without which the application will not be considered complete:



Student ID/Roll number

NEET Score

NEET Rank

Date of Birth

Gender



Candidates must go through the merit list which is available on the JKBOPEE official website before beginning the registration process for the counselling.



DMER Maharashtra Revises Domicile Criteria For 85% State Quota MBBS, BDS Seats



NEET UG 2018 result was announced on June 4, 2018. MCC, which is responsible for counselling for the All India Quota Seats has alos begun the online registration for the counselling process. Among the states, Maharashtra and Kerala have also begun the registration for the counselling process for 85% state quota medical and dental seats.



Click here for more



The online registration for state quota seats for NEET UG qualified candidates has begun in Jammu and Kashmir. The merit list has already been announced and those who have made it to the merit list will have to register themselves online on the JKBOPEE website. The online registration will end on June 19, 2018. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the counselling process for undergraduate MBBS and BDS courses comes under all India quota yesterday.Candidates would need to upload the following documents at the time of registration:NEET UG Score Card10+2 marks cardState SubjectCategory certificate wherever requiredDate of birth certificate (matriculation)Note 1: No under process certificates will be entertained.Note 2: The category certificate issued only up to the last date of registration will be accepted.AT the time of registration candidates must fill the following details without which the application will not be considered complete:Student ID/Roll numberNEET ScoreNEET RankDate of BirthGenderCandidates must go through the merit list which is available on the JKBOPEE official website before beginning the registration process for the counselling. NEET UG 2018 result was announced on June 4, 2018. MCC, which is responsible for counselling for the All India Quota Seats has alos begun the online registration for the counselling process. Among the states, Maharashtra and Kerala have also begun the registration for the counselling process for 85% state quota medical and dental seats.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter