DMER Maharashtra Revises Domicile Criteria For 85% State Quota MBBS, BDS Seats DMER, Maharashtra has revised the eligibility criteria for the NEET UG counselling to be done for 85% state quota seats in health science courses.

This year there has been a slight change in the eligibility criteria for students who would attend the counselling for state quota seats in Maharashtra.



The revised eligibility criteria will allow students who have completed their HSC or +2 from outside the state to also participate in the counselling.



Earlier the eligibility criteria stated, "The student must be domiciled in the State of Maharashtra and passed the SSC and HSC examination from an Institution situated in the state of Maharashtra."



However, in response to the interim order by the High Court, Bombay, bench at Nagpur, dated June 11, 2018 in Writ Petition No. 3164/2018 and Others, the domicile criteria has been revised.



The new criteria states, "The Candidate who have passed SSC or equivalent examination from an Institution situated outside the State of Maharashtra is also eligible subject to final decision in said petition, provided he/she has passed HSC or qualifying examination from an Institution situated in the state of Maharashtra and also possess Domicile Certificate of the State of Maharashtra."



All such candidates who become eligible as per the revised criteria and who were not able to register for the counselling process on June 12, 2018 can now complete the registration process till June 17, 2018. The last date will not be extended.



DMER, Maharashtra has begun the online registration process for NEET UG counselling . Along with the notification and detailed procedure to register, DMER has also notified the revised eligibility criteria for admission to health science courses this year. DMER, Maharashtra will be conducting counselling procedure for admission to 85% State Quota seats in MEdical and Dental colleges in the state of Maharashtra.This year there has been a slight change in the eligibility criteria for students who would attend the counselling for state quota seats in Maharashtra.The revised eligibility criteria will allow students who have completed their HSC or +2 from outside the state to also participate in the counselling.Earlier the eligibility criteria stated, "The student must be domiciled in the State of Maharashtra and passed the SSC and HSC examination from an Institution situated in the state of Maharashtra."However, in response to the interim order by the High Court, Bombay, bench at Nagpur, dated June 11, 2018 in Writ Petition No. 3164/2018 and Others, the domicile criteria has been revised.The new criteria states, "The Candidate who have passed SSC or equivalent examination from an Institution situated outside the State of Maharashtra is also eligible subject to final decision in said petition, provided he/she has passed HSC or qualifying examination from an Institution situated in the state of Maharashtra and also possess Domicile Certificate of the State of Maharashtra." All such candidates who become eligible as per the revised criteria and who were not able to register for the counselling process on June 12, 2018 can now complete the registration process till June 17, 2018. The last date will not be extended.