NEET 2018: Application Process Ends; Form Correction To Begin On March 15 The form correction process for students who applied for NEET UG 2018 exam will begin on March 15, 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT NEET 2018: Application Process Ends; Form Correction To Begin On March 15 New Delhi: The form correction process for students who applied for NEET UG 2018 exam will begin on March 15, 2018. The





Candidates would be allowed to make corrections in the following details: Identification Identity

Date of birth

Gender

State code of eligibility

Category

Disability status

Medium

Examination Centre

Qualifying examination code and % of marks obtained in class 12th

Father's name and Mother's name

In case of Identification Identity, Date of Birth, and Gender, only such candidates would be allowed to correct their details who have filled their application form using any other id than aadhaar id would be able to add their aadhaar enrolment number in the online application form.





In case of State code of Eligibility, candidates belonging to the state of Jammu and Kashmir may also change the status of Self Declaration submitted by them. Also, candidates belonging to the states of Assam, Meghalaya, and Jammu and Kashmir will be able to change their state code of eligibility.





Anyone would be able to change their category and/or disability status in the application form. However, wherever change in category and/or disability status involves higher fee, candidate will pay the deference fee.





Any candidate can make changes in the medium of the exam. However, those who change their medium of exam to a regional language may need to change their examination centre too.





Any candidate is allowed to make change to examination centre, qualifying examination code and percentage, and father's and mother's name.





Click here for more



The form correction process for students who applied for NEET UG 2018 exam will begin on March 15, 2018. The application process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test ended yesterday (March 12, 2018). As per the official notification issued by CBSE, students who have registered for the exam will be given a 'One Time Correction Opportunity' to correct data which may affect their merit or result as mentioned in the information bulletin for NEET exam.Candidates would be allowed to make corrections in the following details:In case of Identification Identity, Date of Birth, and Gender, only such candidates would be allowed to correct their details who have filled their application form using any other id than aadhaar id would be able to add their aadhaar enrolment number in the online application form.In case of State code of Eligibility, candidates belonging to the state of Jammu and Kashmir may also change the status of Self Declaration submitted by them. Also, candidates belonging to the states of Assam, Meghalaya, and Jammu and Kashmir will be able to change their state code of eligibility.Anyone would be able to change their category and/or disability status in the application form. However, wherever change in category and/or disability status involves higher fee, candidate will pay the deference fee.Any candidate can make changes in the medium of the exam. However, those who change their medium of exam to a regional language may need to change their examination centre too.Any candidate is allowed to make change to examination centre, qualifying examination code and percentage, and father's and mother's name.Click here for more Education News