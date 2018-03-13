NEET 2018: Application Process Ends; Form Correction To Begin On March 15

Candidates would be allowed to make corrections in the following details:
- Identification Identity
- Date of birth
- Gender
- State code of eligibility
- Category
- Disability status
- Medium
- Examination Centre
- Qualifying examination code and % of marks obtained in class 12th
- Father's name and Mother's name
In case of Identification Identity, Date of Birth, and Gender, only such candidates would be allowed to correct their details who have filled their application form using any other id than aadhaar id would be able to add their aadhaar enrolment number in the online application form.
In case of State code of Eligibility, candidates belonging to the state of Jammu and Kashmir may also change the status of Self Declaration submitted by them. Also, candidates belonging to the states of Assam, Meghalaya, and Jammu and Kashmir will be able to change their state code of eligibility.
Anyone would be able to change their category and/or disability status in the application form. However, wherever change in category and/or disability status involves higher fee, candidate will pay the deference fee.
Any candidate can make changes in the medium of the exam. However, those who change their medium of exam to a regional language may need to change their examination centre too.
Comments
Any candidate is allowed to make change to examination centre, qualifying examination code and percentage, and father's and mother's name.
Click here for more Education News