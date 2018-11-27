Teacher Education Programme For Class 12 Pass Students

NCTE's Integrated Teacher Education Programme

National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has announced Integrated Teacher Education Programme or ITEP with a view to enhance the teacher education system in the country. The programme which will nurture class 12 pass students for a committed and a responsible profession. The course will be of four years. Enrolled under this programme, students shall have to complete it within eight semesters or in other case can complete the programme within a maximum period of 6 years.

Those with minimum 50 per cent marks in the class 12 exam are eligible to apply. The admission will be on merit basis. As per the policy of the University or State Government or Union Territory Administration there can also be an entrance exam for granting admission to this course.

The classes for students enrolled in the ITEP course will begin in 2019.

As of now, NCTE is yet to decide the composite institutions for the course. Institutions that wish to offer the course, for the first academic year 2019-2023 of ITEP course, can go through the eligibility norms set by the Council and submit their applications from December 3 to 31 for the grant of permission or recognition.

Initially, the programme will only be offered in Science and Arts streams.

