NCET 2024: Exam City Intimation Slips Out For National Common Entrance Test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance intimation slip for the allotment of the exam city for National Common Entrance Test (NCET 2024). The candidates are required to check and download the same from https://ncet.samarth.ac.in/



They will be required to enter their their application number and date of birth. The slips will include the date of examination and city of examination.



NCET 2024 will be held on June 12, 2024 for admission to 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP).



The city intimation slip is being issued in view of a large number of subjects and the unique date sheet issued to every individual candidate.



The examination will be conducted in selected central/state universities/institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government colleges for academic session 2024-25.



National Common Entrance Test (NCET) is a national-level examination conducted by the NTA, on behalf of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).



Qualifying in NCET is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission to 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State University/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the Academic Session 2024-25.