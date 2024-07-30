NCET 2024 Provisional Answer Key Released, Check Details

NCET 2024: The National Testing Agency has issued the provisional answer key for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024. Students who took the exam can now access the provisional answer keys by visiting the official NCET website at ncet.samarth.ac.in.

The NCET 2024 exam was held on July 10 from 2 to 5 PM across various centers in India. The exam was initially rescheduled to June 12 due to technical issues.

NCET 2024 Answer Key: Steps to Download

Go to the official website, ncet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, click on "Login"

Enter your login details and click on "Submit"

Click on "View/Challenge Answer Key"

Check the NCET 2024 answer key

Save and take a printout of the answer key for future reference

The official notification states: "Candidates who are not satisfied with the Answer Key may challenge it by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged."

The NCET 2024, designed for admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the academic session 2024-25, covered a total of 66 subjects. These included 38 languages, 26 domain subjects, one general test, and one Teaching Aptitude Test. Each candidate was required to take a total of 7 subjects: 2 languages, 3 domain subjects, 1 General Test, and 1 Teaching Aptitude Test.

Approximately 40,233 candidates registered for NCET 2024. According to biometric registration data, around 29,000 candidates appeared for the examination at 292 centers across about 160 cities in the country.