NCERT To Form Guidelines On Schools Reopening After Lockdown: Education Minister

NCERT is working on guidelines for schools on reopening: Education Minister

NCERT is working on guidelines and modalities for schools to follow on reopening. Education Minister said that NCERT will prepare a guideline for school education and will inform about the health protocols to be followed upon reopening of schools.

Sambhav Jain, a teacher from Madhya Pradesh, during the HRD Minister's webinar, asked about when schools will open and what protocols need to be followed.

To this question the HRD Minister said that it cannot be said when the normalcy will return but whenever schools reopen, proper guidelines will be followed. For this purpose, NCERT has already started working on the guidelines.

For Higher Education, UGC has formed a task force which will decide the modalities for colleges and colleges will reopen only after that.

NCERT, meanwhile, has already released alternative academic calendars for primary, upper primary and higher secondary classes and schools across the country have begun the new session for students in online mode.

UGC has also released revised academic calendar stating that the new academic session for second and third year students shall begin from August 1 and for fresh admission students in first year from September 1.

HRD Minister held a webinar today for teachers and addressed questions about school, colleges reopening, online education, and other queries posed by teachers. During the webinar, the minister again emphasized on the various digital initiatives like DIKSHA and NISHTHA which can be used by teachers for online training.

NCERT is training 42 lakh teachers till block level through NISHTHA, he added.

For students in remote areas or those with no internet access, he said that 32 SWAYAM Prabha channels are being aired 24X7 on DTH and are also available on DD, DISH TV, TATA Sky and Reliance Jio channel.

